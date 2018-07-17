Business is expanding in Houston and soon you will be seeing more outdoor stores and products from a local drinkware company.Cypress-based RTIC Coolers is enlarging its online business by opening brick-and-mortar Stores.RTIC Coolers grew by selling drinkware and coolers.Now, RTIC is changing things up and modifying their name to "RTIC Outdoors" as they prepare to launch more camping products.Their first Houston store is planned for November, with 20 more stores in the works.