Girl power: Historic women Rosa Parks, Sally Ride get their very own Barbie

We’re adding two courageous women to the #Barbie Inspiring Women Series – Civil Rights activist, Rosa Parks, and the first American woman to fly in space, Sally Ride.



Barbie Sally Ride doll: @Target

Barbie Rosa Parks doll: @Walmart

Or pre-order now: https://t.co/mnRXP0Sro3 pic.twitter.com/hZIdchCV1p