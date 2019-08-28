Girl power: Historic women Rosa Parks, Sally Ride get their very own Barbie

Toy maker Mattel has unveiled Barbie dolls in the likeness of Rosa Parks and Sally Ride.
The series of collectibles pays tribute to "courageous women who paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before," according to the Mattel website.
The dolls were released Monday, on Women's Equality Day.
We’re adding two courageous women to the #Barbie Inspiring Women Series – Civil Rights activist, Rosa Parks, and the first American woman to fly in space, Sally Ride.— Barbie (@Barbie) August 26, 2019
Barbie Sally Ride doll: @Target
Barbie Rosa Parks doll: @Walmart
Or pre-order now: https://t.co/mnRXP0Sro3 pic.twitter.com/hZIdchCV1p
Rosa Parks has been hailed the "Mother of the Modern Civil Rights Movement" for refusing to give up her seat to a white person on a Montgomery, Alabama bus in 1955.
In 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman, and youngest American, to fly in space. When NASA first began recruiting women into the astronaut corps, Ride was one of six women accepted out of more than 8,000 applicants, according to the Barbie's official blog.
GIRL POWER! Sally Ride becomes first American woman in space
The Parks and Ride dolls join the collection alongside Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. All four dolls sell for around $30 each.
Ride lived in Clear Lake before she died in 2012. Parks died in 2005.
RELATED: Mom dresses daughter up as Frida Kahlo, Julia Child and other influential women