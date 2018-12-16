BUSINESS

Rock 'n' roll barbershop announces opening date in Heights

Rock 'n' roll barbershop announces opening date in hot Heights development

HOUSTON, Texas --
While a hallowed music institution is taking its final bow in The Heights, a rockin' new spot will soon open in a hot development.

Floyd's 99 Barbershop, the edgy, national grooming hub, has revealed the opening date for its anticipated Houston location. Floyd's 99 is the newest tenant of Heights Waterworks, located at 449 W. 19th St., and joins other popular neighbors such as Common Bond, Ripe Cuisine, and Hopdoddy.

The barbershop will open in late January 2019, according to a statement.

