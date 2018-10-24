Rice Village gets a new pet store: Three Dog Bakery

A new pet store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Rice Village, called Three Dog Bakery, is located at 2402 Rice Blvd.
The store offers all-natural, freshly baked dog treats as well as bulk dog biscuits. You can also order custom treats, including birthday cakes for your dog. Additionally, the store carries dog accessories, including leashes, toys and more. You're free to bring your dogs into the store along with you.
The new pet store has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Joyce K., who was one of the first to review it on September 30, wrote, "What a cute store! I was looking for a chew that would last long for my Cocker Spaniel, who is always hungry and gets into trouble searching for food. They recommended the buffalo knee and he is very happy gnawing on this. I also got a no-hide pork chew for my senior dog. We did not try the baked goods, but they looked pretty tasty."
Haley Q. added, "What a cute store! My dog goes crazy in stores like this -- she wants to grab everything and greet everyone -- but the staff was incredible! Suzanne gave my pup a free sample of a carrot cake treat and helped us pick out other yummy treats."
Head on over to check it out: Three Dog Bakery is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
