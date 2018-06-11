Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

We don’t want any beef with you, we just want to share our beef with the world — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

👦: Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?

👴: lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018

When the International House of Pancakes decided to get into the burger game, burger joints around the country took to Twitter to tease the new kid on the block.And of course, IHOb's biggest rival had to chime in:Although the name change brought a lot of social media attention to the restaurant, the rebrand was not official.