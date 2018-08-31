BANK OF AMERICA

Reports: Bank of America freezing accounts of customers suspected of not being US citizens

EMBED </>More Videos

Bank of America is responding to reports that it's freezing the accounts of customers suspected of not being U.S. citizens.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Bank of America is responding to reports that it's freezing the accounts of customers suspected of not being U.S. citizens.

The banking giant has been facing backlash for months.

In July, the Washington Post reported that a number of customers had been locked out of their accounts after B-of-A questioned their citizenship status.

In response to a report in the Miami Herald, a Bank of America spokesperson said she could not comment on specific cases. But, confirmed there had been no change in how Bank of America collects information from customers, including citizenship, in at least a decade.

In the meantime a petition called "Tell Bank of America: Stand with immigrants" has received more than 63,000 signatures.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfinancepersonal financecitizenshipu.s. & worldbankmoneybank of americaimmigration
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BANK OF AMERICA
Family returns bank check mistakenly written for $1 million
$2K vanishes from couple's bank account, but it wasn't stolen
Astros help siblings reunite 60 years after adoption
Contractor stuck inside ATM room
More bank of america
BUSINESS
In-N-Out faces backlash after political donation
LOOKING BACK: Remembering the collapse of Enron
High-tech Kroger store opening in Sugar Land
Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across US
More Business
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in case of elderly man beaten to death
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin's funeral studded with star power
Woman shot to death by police identified as actress on 'ER'
Kids should stay in rear-facing car seats as long as possible
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
Man wanted for pistol-whipping victims walking a dog
Beach or door? Check out the latest internet debate
Family sues hospital after preemie died from eye exam infection
Show More
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
Alabama says 8 gym class games are 'inappropriate'
Accused bank teller: Getaway car was for trip to father's funeral
Trespassers open fire at deputy constable at Motel 6
Video shows woman threatening to kill couple over yard sign
More News