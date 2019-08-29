recall

CPSC issues recall for glass cooktops that may turn themselves on

If you thought you accidentally left the stovetop on, it may not have been your fault. A new recall says certain glass stovetops can turn on by themselves.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for some Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid and Jenn Air brand stovetops. Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves, the CPSC reports. This resulted in 14 reports of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.

RELATED: Contigo recalling 5.7 million kids water bottles after choking hazard discovered

These glass stovetops have touch controls and were made between December 2016 and July of this year.

The commission says the recalled appliances are fire hazards. There were about 26,000 of these stovetops were sold in the U.S.

See more stories on recalls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfoodrecallcookingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
Toyota recalls cars to replace airbags again
Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products
Trampolines recalled because metal legs can give out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
Dozens of medical professionals arrested in opioid crackdown
Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as a major hurricane
Storm drops awning on top of cars outside Pasadena stores
Another round of strong storms possible in Houston today
Constable warning public about scammers posing to be him
Killen's Burgers giving away free chicken sandwiches
Show More
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Oh, the places you'll go! Dr. Seuss exhibit to stop in Houston
Heads up, drivers: Traffic nightmare may be headed to Baytown
JJ Watt gives 2-year update on Harvey donation money
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
More TOP STORIES News