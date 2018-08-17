QUIZ: Can you handle the pressure of an elevator pitch?

Can you handle the pressure of an elevator pitch? At some point, it happens to everyone! You've got just a few seconds to make a great impression! See how well you fare with this interactive quiz.
Comcast Business is bringing SHARK TANK Casting Calls to San Francisco on Wednesday, May 30 and Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 5. For further casting call information and to fill out an application, please visit pitchsharktank.com.
Related Topics:
businessComcast Business
businessComcast Business
Sponsored Content