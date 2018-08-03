BUSINESS

Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk

The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. (Shutterstock)

HP Hood LLC, the company that makes Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk, is recalling certain varieties of the non-dairy product because it could contain real milk.

The Food and Drug Administration said this poses an allergen risk to those who are sensitive or allergic to milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.

The recall only applies to the refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

To identify the affected product, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:
  • USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

  • USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

  • USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

  • USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109
