Business

Pizza parlor offers free pizza to diners who put away their phones

FRESNO, California -- A pizza parlor is offering diners an incentive to put their phones down. It's called the "talk to each other" discount.

The Curry Pizza Company in Fresno says customers must place their phones in a basket, which is then placed in a locker until everyone is done eating.

The goal is to get friends and families to focus on each other during their meal instead of their smartphones.

If the group completes the task, they get a voucher for a free pizza on their next visit, or they can choose to donate the coupon to a person in need.

RELATED STORIES:

Man victorious in quest to beat $500 Cici's Pizza challenge

Montrose restaurant hands out children's behavior 'rule cards' to parents
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniabusinessfoodcellphonepizza
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News