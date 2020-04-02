community strong

Pearland brewery surprises customers with free beer on doorstep

By
PEARLAND, TX (KTRK) -- Vallensons' Brewing Company, which was started by NASA employee Valle Kauniste, blasted off in Pearland in 2017.

Their brewery and tap room, located on Rice Drier Rd., is only offering to-go orders as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact restaurants and bars. It's a big change for a brewery that only sells its products on site.

"This is definitely a unique time for all breweries across the country, he says. "Having to close the doors down to your guests is tough."

On a busy Saturday during normal operations, Kauniste says it's not unusual to see a few hundred people hanging out at their family-friendly brewery. And he's doing everything he can to stay connected with those customers from afar.

"We had to come up with other methods." said Kauniste.

They've been using social media to chat directly with members of the community, even offering advice on home brewing and beer trends. They're also thinking outside the box and having some fun. Customers have been messaging Vallensons' with their favorite beers at the brewery. In return, Kauniste is bringing some of them free beer in a quirky way.

"One of the crazy things that we decided to do was some ding-dong-ditchin'," he says. "It was fun letting them answer their door to see a cold growler of Vallensons' beer on their porch. We're going to continue to do that."

Kauniste sees these methods as a way to get his beer into the community and make people smile.

"The morale is down for everybody in this community," he says. "They're continuing to support us, so we're just trying to do what we can to help small business and keep the morale up."

SEE ALSO: BEER SCIENCE: NASA worker's Pearland brewery lifts off
EMBED More News Videos

BEER SCIENCE: NASA worker's Pearland brewery lifts off

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonbrewerysmall businesscommunity strongfree stuffbeergood newsbe localish
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Hugo's joins Houston Shift Meal to feed restaurant workers in need
Photographer captures families' lives in time of COVID-19
A&C Plastics in Houston gives back in hard times
Girls' window art lifts spirits during COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Houston: Turner tours churches on Palm Sunday
Less rain and mild temperatures Sunday
Church hands out palms for Palm Sunday in north Houston
UH professor hopes to make face masks prevent COVID-19 better
Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Cypress
SF doctor in Netflix's 'Pandemic' claims possible COVID-19 treatment
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Show More
Police in Louisiana town uses "Purge Siren" to signal curfew
Former Houston Oilers player dies of coronavirus
ABC13's Morning News for April 5, 2020
Local home infusion pharmacy takes load off of medical workers
Connect with your favorite news team
More TOP STORIES News