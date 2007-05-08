opioids

Purdue settlement: OxyContin maker agrees to tentative settlement, attorneys say

This Tuesday, May 8, 2007, file photo shows the Purdue Pharma logo at its offices in Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)

By Geoff Mulvihill & Dave Collins
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Attorneys for some 2,000 local governments say they have agreed to a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the toll of the nation's opioid crisis.

Attorney Paul Farrell said in a text message Wednesday that they have agreed to a deal that has been on the table for several weeks.

Sources with direct knowledge of the talks say that Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue will pay up to $12 billion over time and that the Sackler family, which owns the company, will give up control. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The offer is the same as one publicly reported several weeks ago. It was not clear whether the announcement signaled the end of the fraught negotiations to reach a nationwide settlement with Purdue or moved the talks into a new phase.

One of the sources speaking on condition of anonymity said more than 20 states also had agreed to the tentative settlement.

But many state attorneys general say they remained opposed, and more than 20 have sued the Sacklers separately in state court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthprescription drugslawsuitu.s. & worldopioids
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OPIOIDS
Dozens of medical professionals arrested in opioid crackdown
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572M in opioid case
Man runs 27 hours to celebrate 27 years of sobriety
Deputies possibly exposed to Fentanyl at hotel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver who nearly hit child with car in viral video arrested
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
Turner says no link between campaign donations, city contract
ABC13's The Midday
Hot with a few scattered downpours today
Hurricane season's historic 'peak' arrives, tropics remain busy.
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
Show More
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Final arrest in gang shooting that killed innocent man
Flames shoot from plane engine after bird strike: VIDEO
5 people stabbed in Tallahassee, suspect in custody
Here's what will happen at the 3rd Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News