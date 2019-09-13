Business

Old Navy plans to open 800 new stores

Old Navy has plans to open 800 new stores.

At its investor event Thursday, the company, which has about 1,200 stores, said it wants to reach 2,000 locations by opening stores, mostly in smaller, underserved markets.

The company didn't specify a timeline.

Old Navy opened 145 stores between 2016 and 2018.

The Gap said earlier this year that it plans to spin off Old Navy into a public company in 2020.

The Gap will hold on to its flagship brands Banana Republic, Athleta and Hill City.

Old Navy sales make up nearly half of Gap Inc.'s $16.6 billion of sales in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessgapu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shot and suspect killed in night of violence in SE Houston
'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' O'Rourke
Protesters rush stage at Houston Democratic debate
Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month
Harris proposes $2 trillion investment for HBCUs
Houston Ship Channel reopens after last Greenpeace protest arrest
For Julian Castro, third time's a charm at debate
Show More
Cory Booker on the moment that stood out to him
Andrew Yang 'confident' in economic message at debate
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Digital Deal of the Day
Celebrate with birthday freebies in September
More TOP STORIES News