PHILADELPHIA -- A photo showing a model's armpit hair got people talking after it was posted on Nike's Instagram account.The image featured Nigerian-American Musician Annahstasia Enuke with her arm over her head displaying her unshaved armpits.The post has nearly 200,000 likes, but it also led to a robust discussion on social media about the issue.Although armpit shaving is common among women in the U.S. and U.K., it isn't done everywhere.