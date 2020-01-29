This H-E-B store has a 2-level garage with elevators and escalators

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B customers in Meyerland, grab your bags. There's a new store for you to shop at!
Wednesday, many customers entered the 95,000-square-foot store for its big opening. The first 100 customers also received $10 gift cards.
"We're going to look around and get a couple of items. Just excited about the store being here," a shopper named David told ABC13.
This new location at 4700 Beechnut Street near the loop is replacing the former Braeswood store that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.
The store has a two-level garage equipped with elevators and escalators.
