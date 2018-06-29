BUSINESS

New vision center Heights Eye Care debuts in Houston

By Hoodline
Need a new spot to get your eyes checked or to shop for glasses? A new business is here to help. Located at 718 W. 18th St., Suite I, in the Heights, the fresh addition is called Heights Eye Care.

Its services include eye exams, screenings for eye degeneration, fittings for contact lenses and glasses and frame adjustments and repairs. It also carries designer frames if you're shopping for your next pair of glasses.

With just two reviews on Yelp thus far, Heights Eye Care currently has a five-star rating.

J T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 22, wrote, "I recently started a new job and received an awesome vision plan. Since I live in the Heights and this office was located next to Snooze AM, it was so convenient for me. The staff was so nice and helpful."

"The staff made booking my appointment a breeze. Dr. Tran addresses any of my concerns with a very comforting guidance that I now realize is missing from the bedside manner of my previous optometrists," Vivian L. wrote. "Here, my eye care experience isn't solely about maintenance. It seems legitimately important for Dr. Tran to educate me on how my eyes may evolve over time based on my history."

Swing on by to take a look for yourself: Heights Eye Care is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
