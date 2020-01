New study ranked this favorite Texas grocery store top in the country

1. H-E-B

2. Trader Joe's

3. Amazon

4. Market Basket

5. Wegmans Food Market

6. Costco

7. Aldi

8. Sam's Club

9. Walmart

10. Publix

11. WinCo Foods

12. Fresh Thyme

13. Sprouts Farmers Markets

14. ShopRite

Texas' favorite grocery store has dethroned Trader Joe's as the top retailer in the country!For the first time, H-E-B was rated as the number one grocery store after a nationwide study.According to consumer data science company Dunnhumby , the study surveyed 7,000 U.S. households in order to find out which of the top 60 largest stores have the "strongest combination of financial performance and consumer emotional sentiment."The overall ranking evaluated the store's performance on seven pillars: price, quality, digital, operations, convenience, discounts/rewards, and speed.This is a leap from last year's ranking , which named H-E-B as the fourth top grocery store.Here are the top 13 grocery stores in AmericaSEE ALSO: