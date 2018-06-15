New nail salon Ritual Pedi-spa now open in Oak Forest-Garden Oaks

A new nail salon has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Ritual Pedi-Spa, the arrival is located at 3464 Ella Blvd. in the Oak Forest and Garden Oaks area.
It provides a number of herb and essential oil-based treatments designed to cultivate stress relief, as it explains on its Facebook page. The Plant Wanderlust pedicure, for example, involves the use of rosemary and peppermint. For nails, they do not apply acrylics and only perform manicures with paint color.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the spot has already made a good impression.
Elyssa H., who was among the first Yelpers to review it on June 1, said, "This nail salon is top notch. Beautiful decor, relaxing atmosphere and high-end massage chairs. Very reasonably priced for the quality of the experience... Gift cards are available by calling or stopping in."
And Jessica D. said, "Came here for the first time and loved it. This gem is modern and has a very clean look and feel. There's no television, which I appreciate, since it makes the atmosphere very peaceful and relaxing. The staff was very friendly and kind. Anni was thorough and took her time with my pedicure. Great massage!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ritual Pedi-Spa is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
