New James Avery Jewelry opening in Pasadena

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jewelry lovers this one is for you! James Avery Artisan Jewelry just announced the opening of their new store in Pasadena.

The new Discovery Center will be located at the Market near Crenshaw, and will be the biggest in Houston.

The store will feature new technology and products including leather goods, vintage-style jewelry, James Avery-inspired leather handbags and limited-edition, out-of-retirement designs from the company's archives.

During the grand opening on Oct. 10, customers will be able to register for a chance to win gift cards, and the first 300 people to make a purchase will receive a special gift.

The store will replace the previous location at Fairway Marketplace.

SEE MORE: TEXAS PRIDE: James Avery releases Whataburger charm

James Avery releases first-ever Whataburger charm.

