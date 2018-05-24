BUSINESS

Kellogg debuts the first new Froot Loops flavor in 10 years

EMBED </>More Videos

There is a new Froot Loops flavor - the first in 10 years. It's called wild berry! (KTRK)

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan --
It is the first new flavor for Froot Loops in a decade.

The new flavor is wild berry. Kellogg's says it's a new, fruitier flavor.

The berry-flavored bit will come in the form of a purple star that will be added to Froot Loops red, blue, and green rings.

The new flavor comes at a time when U.S. cereal sales are on the decline.

They have have dropped nine percent in the past five years. A research firm predicts they will drop another five percent during the next five years.

Experts say people are increasingly exchanging sugary cereals for healthier options like yogurt or protein and fruit bars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscerealu.s. & worldbreakfastfoodMichigan
BUSINESS
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More Business
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News