New eyelash service spot Happy Lash by Tracy now open in Upper Kirby

Looking for a new spot to get eyelash extensions? A new business is here to help. The fresh arrival to Upper Kirby, called Happy Lash by Tracy, is located at 3514 S. Shepherd Drive.
Its services include the application of full sets of regular or volume lashes as well as periodic eyelash refills and extension removal. (See the full list of services and prices here.) Appointments can be booked by phone or online.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Happy Lash by Tracy has been warmly received by patrons.
Nhi N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 31, wrote, "Highly recommend her! You won't regret it. Tracy does a perfect job and all the eyelashes she does are really comfortable for me."
Yelper Alida F. added, "Been seeing Tracy for about a year now and I'm absolutely in love with the way my lashes come out each and every time. I recommend all my friends here and will continue to do so. Her prices are affordable and her work is exquisite!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Happy Lash by Tracy is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday and Sunday.)
