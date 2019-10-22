Business

Study: Nearly two-thirds of Uber riders don't tip their drivers

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new study finds 60-percent of Uber riders never tip their drivers.

Researchers from Stanford University and UC San Diego studied tipping on the Uber app. They found riders tip on only about 16-percent of Uber rides. Men are more likely to tip than women but female drivers get more tips than male drivers. Only one percent tip every ride.

RELATED: Uber Pets lets your furry friends join the ride

Tipping has been a source of debate for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. For years, Uber refused to add a tipping option to its app, arguing it would make things too complicated. The company eventually added a tipping option.

The full study is published through the National Bureau of Economic Research.

RELATED: Uber unveils new safety features amid scathing report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscostanford universitylyfttippingrideshareu.s. & worlduber
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros exec 'embarrassed' over celebration of closer Osuna
14 Astros players making their World Series debut
Astros fans taunted in NY say there's no hard feelings
Astros fan gets Jose Altuve's name tattooed after game-winning HR
Saint Arnold makes World Series bet with DC beer house
Bus monitor gets 2 life sentences for molesting children
Residents say squatters are taking over abandoned unit
Show More
Astros T-shirt showing full World Series roster out now
Young cancer fighter to meet Jose Altuve before World Series game
Man douses himself in gasoline near World Trade Center: Police
Monsignor accused in woman's sex assault won't be charged
Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault, denies allegations
More TOP STORIES News