Murff Turf Farm keeping Houston green since 1969

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Murff Turf Farm has been serving the Houston area since 1969.

Scott and Lindy's father started growing turf to make extra money to supplement his teaching salary.

When Murff Turf began growing sod, they only had 15 acres of land in the Crosby area. Now, they have more than 3,000 acres.

The Murff brothers now run the business and are happy to keep their dad's legacy alive.

"What made my brother and I keep the business going is, we both went to college, came back and we were making a good living doing what my dad loved," said Scott Murff. "So, we kept it going."

Murff Turf is all over the Houston area and can be found at different sports or music arenas.

"Most of our product of the 3,200 acres we sell, probably 70 to 80 million square feet of sod per year that goes mainly into the Houston metro area," explained Lindy Murff. "It is fun to be able to drive around and see NRG Stadium and see the ground where all of our grass is or to see it in Minute Maid Park."

