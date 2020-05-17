Business

Moody Garden reopens Friday with new COVID-19 practices

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This reopening is just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Moody Gardens will start to welcome guests starting Friday, May 22.

New COVID-19 practices will be in place for guests and staff, ensuring cleanliness and safety.

Personal protective equipment will be used by all staff, and masks and gloves will be available to guests.

The golf course has been open since May 4. Course officials said the guidelines include no more than one person per golf cart, increased cleaning practices and staff training to reduce person-to-person contact.

The course's Pelican Grille restaurant will also be downsized to serve at 25 percent capacity.

The tourist destination closed in March after the City of Galveston ordered entertainment venues to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

