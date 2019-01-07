HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Metropark Square entertainment complex poised for March open

THE WOODLANDS, Texas --
The Woodlands and its surrounding areas will soon have a new place to shop, dine, and catch a movie. Real estate development firm Sam Moon Group announced that Metropark Square, its long-awaited mixed-use development in Shenandoah, will finally open in March.

Set on 70 acres and offering 175,000 square feet of space, Metropark Square will feature a 10-screen AMC movie theater; the Houston area's fourth Dave & Busters; and Urban Air, an "indoor adventure park" that will offer indoor skydiving, a ropes course, a climbing wall, a trampoline range, and a ninja warrior course.
