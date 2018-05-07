ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for jeans from tiny Welsh company Hiut Denim

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle has set off a fashion frenzy over Hiut Denim jeans.

By
CARDIGAN, Wales (KTRK) --
The world is waiting to see her wedding dress at the upcoming royal wedding. But this week, the fashion world is buzzing about Meghan Markle's choice of blue jeans, and a small denim company is seeing a huge boost.

A tiny Welsh denim company has been swamped by orders from around the globe after the soon-to-be princess was captured wearing their jeans at a public event.

Hiut Denim makes just 150 pairs of jeans a week, all produced by hand, and only employs about 20 people.

After Markle was spotted in the denim, orders poured in and now there's a three-month waiting list for the jeans.

The Markle Sparkle is said to be transforming the town of Cardigan, too. It was once home to a mass-production jean factory that closed 10 years ago. With the new surge in demand, the company is hoping to hire on about 400 new employees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfashionjobsMeghan Markleroyal familyRoyal Weddingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Get Meghan Markle's look with this royal wedding dress knockoff
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
More Royal Wedding
BUSINESS
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More Business
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News