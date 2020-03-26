Coronavirus

McDonald's suspends all-day breakfast amid COVID-19 crisis, citing simplifying operations

McDonald's is suspending all-day breakfast amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fast food giant said it's being done to simplify operations in kitchens and for crews, as the virus strains day-to-day activity, CNN reported.

The move comes after McDonald's closed down all seating and play areas in its company-owned restaurants in the United States last week.

McDonald's introduced all-day breakfast in 2015.

Pulling it is a temporary move, and McDonald's plans to bring it back.

Waffle House closed over 300 restaurants, and many other fast food chains nationwide have shifted to pick-up or drive-thru only.
