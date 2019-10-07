Business

All rise for Mattel's new Judge Barbie

All rise for Her Honor, Judge Barbie.

Mattel's Barbie Career of the Year" doll is heading to the courtroom and hitting the shelves.

Judge Barbie comes in four different skin tones, each with its own hairstyle. She wears a traditional black robe, complete with a lace white collar, and carries a tiny gavel.

The Global Head of the Barbie Brand, Lisa McKnight, said 33 percent of sitting U.S. state judges are female. She hopes the new doll will inspire girls to take the bench, eventually increasing that number.

This year Mattel has released several new collection including, historical women, Day of the Dead, as well as adding dolls with wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmattelu.s. & worldbarbie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in Valero robbery: Police
Our first fall cool front is moving through
Astros rocked early in ALDS Game 3 loss against Tampa Bay
Why Gerrit Cole's future with Astros still up in the air
Rockets' general manager's Hong Kong comments anger China
High school to forfeit football game after hazing allegations
Jack in the Box drive-thru worker stops line to chat
Show More
University of Houston getting new mariachi band
Simone Biles upset by reaction to her newest move
ABC13's The Midday
How to register to vote in Texas
McDonald's McRib returning to menus Monday
More TOP STORIES News