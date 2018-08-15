LYFT

Lyft launches program that allows drivers to use rental cars

The ride-sharing company will be allowing drivers to get rental cars in Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lyft says it's successfully combining ride-sharing and rentals.

In a program recently launched here in Houston, and some other cities nationwide, you can drive for Lyft using a rental car.

The rental cars come from Flexdrive at IAH, and you can use them for both personal and Lyft rides.

Since launching the program in March of this year, Lyft says Houston-area drivers have earned more than $3 million.

The rental vehicle costs $209 a week. However, the Express Drive program offers rental rewards that lower the price, the more rides you provide, all the way down to $14 a week.

Eyewitness News talked to Lyft driver, Diane Mendoza, who says she cut her fuel costs in half by using a rental vehicle.

"I actually started with my own, a pickup truck, and so it was using a lot of gas, and somebody that I know suggested the car," Mendoza said.

The rentals come with insurance and maintenance, which Mendoza says she used recently.

"I had a tire go out the other day, and they took care it. I kept on working."

Lyft provides more information here.
