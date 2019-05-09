Luxury casino-resort 330 miles from Houston gambles on $500 million expansion

DURANT, Oklahoma -- The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is placing a more than $500 million bet on expanding the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Oklahoma, more than 330 miles north of Houston.
The Choctaw Nation broke ground April 25 on a project that will add 1,000 hotel rooms to the Choctaw Casino & Resort - bringing the total to more than 1,600 and making it the Oklahoma hotel with the most guest rooms. In addition, plans call for a bigger gaming floor, new pools, a "lazy river" feature, a parking garage, more retail space, additional entertainment options, and more restaurants.
The $500 million-plus expansion is set for completion in the spring of 2021. This will be the fourth major upgrade at the resort and casino since the property debuted in 2006.
