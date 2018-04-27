REMEMBER WHEN

LOOKING BACK: Remembering the collapse of Enron

Deborah Wrigley reports from in front of the Enron building as employees were laid off (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Sixteen years ago, after weeks of spiraling out of control, Enron filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 2, 2001.

Enron was one of the largest energy companies in the world, but when it was discovered that the company engaged in accounting fraud to maintain its golden image, the energy giant's stock plummeted and the bulk of its workforce was shown the door.


Here's the way the scandal played out.

Video: Jessica Willey reports on Enron filing bankruptcy.
Jessica Willey reports on Enron filing bankruptcy


What happened to the top officers of Enron? Ken Lay died in Colorado, three months before his October 23, 2006 sentencing. Andy Fastow was sentenced to six years in prison, and has been released.

Jeff Skilling was sentenced to 24 years in prison, which was later reduced. He was released from an Alabama prison to a halfway house on August 30, 2018.

