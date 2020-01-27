Business

Messina Hof winery breaks ground on Richmond's Harvest Green location

RICHMOND, Texas -- Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery and Kitchen held its groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 17 at 8921 Harlem Rd. in Richmond.

Construction is slated to take 10 to 12 months, and this marks the fourth location , according to Messina Hof.

Upon completion, the winery will be the largest in southeast Texas, according to a Messina Hof press release. The Richmond location will host a tasting room, a wine bar, an open-kitchen restaurant and a 2,600-square-foot covered patio.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
