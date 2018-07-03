BUSINESS

Landry's new Post Oak Hotel hit with $20 million lien by Houston builder

Are you ready to stay at Houston's new luxury hotel? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston builder alleges Landry's hasn't paid them $20 million owed for construction of its new luxury hotel in the Uptown area.

More than three months after its opening, Tellepsen Builders filed a lien against The Post Oak Hotel.

According to lien documents filed on June 6, the company claims Landry's owes them $19,895,457 for construction, supervision, materials, equipment and labor.

WATCH: Inside the Post Oak Hotel's Presidential Suite
See the Presidential Suite at The Post Oak Hotel



The hotel opened its doors on March 12, boasting 250 guest rooms and VIP suites, a conference facility, a grand ballroom and more.

Opulent and ritzy, the hotel even has its own Rolls Royce auto showroom and offered a $25,000 Presidential Suite experience last month for Father's Day.

Jeff Cantwell, executive vice president of development for Landry's, Inc., released the following statement:
"We are a high-profile company and a leader in the Houston community. We would never engage in an unnecessary dispute with anyone unless there was a bonified reason. Tellepsen was unable to perform under their contract forcing us to significantly reduce their scope of work and bring in other contractors to complete the work that Tellepsen was unable to perform. Unfortunately, there are some subcontractors caught in between our Tellepsen dispute and we are doing our best to get the subcontractors paid as quickly as possible. This was a $400 million dollar project and Tellepsen has been slow to respond and provide us with appropriate documentation critical to our ability to approve pay applications. This is an unfortunate situation and we will take Tellepsen to arbitration to prove our case."

READ THE LIEN DOCUMENTS HERE:
