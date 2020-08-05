Business

Kraft releasing 'breakfast' macaroni & cheese in 2021

If you love macaroni and cheese but hate waiting until lunchtime to dig into the classic treat, Kraft has a remedy for that.

After hearing that parents would serve their brand of mac & cheese to their children for breakfast, Kraft got in on the act.

Kraft is giving away limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese Breakfast boxes through Friday. The boxes have special packaging that has "breakfast" written over where it would usually have "dinner." To win a box, you can use the hashtags #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes on Twitter to be entered to win. You can also enter to win online.

The boxes will be available sometime in 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesskraftamerican food
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler dies after being found unresponsive in pool
Man accused of using CARES Act money on lavish spending spree
Another round of thunderstorms possible Wednesday
Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion
Officer was headed home when he shot suspect on bus, HPD says
Here's a recap of the news you need for Wednesday, August 5
Gov. Abbott says Texas schools should decide reopening
Show More
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
Here's what a legal expert had to say about the $250 mask fine
5 injured, including 2 children, after crash in Fort Bend Co.
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
10 exemptions to Houston's mask order citations
More TOP STORIES News