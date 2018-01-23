BUSINESS

'Kosmios' Brings Women's Clothing And More To Timbergrove

In need of some women's clothing? A new business has you covered. Located at 5151 Mitchelldale St. in Timbergrove, the new arrival is called Kosmios.

This spot features an array of women's fashion options, accessories and jewelry, shoes, and more.

For clothing, expect to see a wide selection of dresses, tops, jumpers and body suits for a variety of occasions. Look for accessories like sunglass frames, leather passport covers, and handbags, too.

And rounding things out are casual shoes, slippers, boots, and gladiator-style sandals. (Take a look at the full selection on offer here.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Kosmios currently has a five-star rating.

Amanda P., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 7th, said: "My all-time favorite boutique! Always a variety of clothes and they even have someone there to help to get the look you're going for! They are super friendly and it's just an all-around good atmosphere. Love it!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kosmios is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10am-7pm and Friday, and Saturday from 10am-9pm. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
