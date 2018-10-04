Jobs report: Houston tops nationwide hiring in restaurants and bars, more

Wondering how Houston did in terms of new jobs added last month? With pumpkin spice season in full swing and local hiring ramping up, read on for a breakdown of the industries and unique occupations attracting workers to the area most.
For the second month in a row, Houston ranked first among U.S. cities for new positions in restaurants and bars of any city in the U.S., according to jobs site Glassdoor. The city also ranked first for jobs added in the utilities and automotive industries.
Comparing across the country, Houston came in ahead of New York City, the U.S. city with the second-most new positions in restaurants and bars last month. Houston's overall lead in that industry comes despite New York City having a larger population, at 8,461,961 compared to H-Town's 2,240,582, according to 2016 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Communities Survey.
When looking at positions added by occupation, Houston is most competitive in terms of new jobs for SAP ABAP developers, placing first among U.S. cities in overall demand for that skill set. (ABAP stands for Advanced Business Application Programming and is the programming language created by software company SAP.) The city also ranked first in demand for tax analysts and service advisors.
If we focus on the number of jobs relative to the local population, Houston is most competitive in hiring for petrophysicists, placing sixth among U.S. cities in that field. The city ranked eighth in new jobs for geoscientists and reservoir engineers, again relative to the local population.
Houston fell just behind Malvern, Pennsylvania in hiring for petrophysicists, while Westminster, Colorado topped the charts nationwide in per-capita positions for geoscientists. (Malvern has a smaller population, bumping up its per-capita jobs ratio.)
Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities? Eateries like Willie's Grill & Icehouse, Fuddruckers and Piada Italian Street Food are bringing on cooks and expeditors. And energy companies like Baker Hughes GE and National Oilwell Varco are currently hiring assembly technicians, operations engineers, and order selectors.
