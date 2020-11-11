Business

Iconic 'Disco Kroger' in Montrose to close in January

HOUSTON, Texas -- Another Houston grocery store is closing its doors.

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. will shut down its location in the 3300 block of Montrose Boulevard in mid-January, the company said.

The location had been losing money for some time, according to a statement from the company.

"We never want to close any of our stores," Kroger officials said in a statement. "However, to keep prices low for our customers across the city we cannot continue to operate a store that has lost money for a sustained period of time."

The Montrose Kroger is the latest in central Houston to close permanently over the past year. The Fiesta Mart in the 4200 block of San Jacinto closed in July.

RELATED: Fiesta's Midtown location permanently closes

Employees of the Montrose location won't be losing their jobs, according to the company. Store associates are being offered jobs at other locations.

The neighborhood won't be without the Kroger brand with the closure. The Houston area has more than 100 stores, including a location in the 1900 block of West Gray, a little less than 2 miles away.

Pharmacy customers at the Montrose location will have their records moved to the West Gray store once the closure is complete.
