Large-scale Offshore Technology Conference in Houston canceled due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A key industrial conference that brings tens of thousands of attendees to Houston is now canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Offshore Technology Conference was set to take place May 4-7, but in a tweet, organizers said they are now canceling the event. The event was originally postponed until August or September The large-scale conference attracted more than 60,000 two years ago , along with over 2,300 exhibitors.The conference highlights the oil and gas industry and its impact on the local economy.