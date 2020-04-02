Large-scale Offshore Technology Conference in Houston canceled due to COVID-19

The Offshore Technology Conference was set to take place May 4-7, but in a tweet, organizers said they are now canceling the event. The event was originally postponed until August or September.
PRESS RELEASE: After careful consideration, #OTC2020 in Houston is cancelled.#COVID19 #Houston @HoustonChron @KPRC2 @KHOU @FOX26Houston @abc13houston @HoustonPubMedia @CW39Houston @OilCountryMedia @UpstreamOnline @WorldOil pic.twitter.com/7hh4DzWKDk— OTC (@OTCevents) April 2, 2020
The large-scale conference attracted more than 60,000 two years ago, along with over 2,300 exhibitors.
The conference highlights the oil and gas industry and its impact on the local economy.
