Business

Houston designer known to help others struggles to reopen

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local business owner is struggling to re-open her storefront, after having to close at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michelle Puckett, owner of Designer Diva Resale Consignment, said in June her rent was raised from $20,000 to $60,000.

"We had two weeks to move 22,000 square feet," said Puckett.

SEE ALSO:Houston-area small businesses get creative to survive pandemic

Puckett said she has not seen income from her store in 10 months.

"We have women and customers and consigners that need love and compassion, and that's what we do," she said.

Puckett's store is known for helping battered women and children in need.

SEE ALSO: Beloved Houston tailor feeling hard impact of pandemic: 'We need help'

Of its proceeds, 20% typically goes to Blooming Butterflies, an organization that helps women and children. While Puckett has finally found a new front, she is struggling to get things running.

"No income for 10 months. That's extremely difficult when you're a small business like us. You don't have the funding," Puckett said.

Puckett hopes to re-open at their new location on Paddington by Jan. 30.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shoots and kills suspect in N Harris Co., HCSO says
Home explosion shakes Hempstead neighborhood awake
Less wind and warmer temps for Christmas Day
Chinese restaurants preparing for busiest day: Christmas
Unemployed mom receives multiple job offers
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Bar attack suspect captured, charged with assault
Show More
Man fatally shot near gas station in Spring
Person who worked sick likely behind 2 separate virus outbreaks
Record volume, COVID-19 contribute to Christmas mail delays
Fewer residents leaving senior living facilities this Christmas
Netflix isn't giving you free subscription due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News