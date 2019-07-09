Business

HANGOVERS BE GONE: Local business claims to be able to cure your hangover in under an hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local business is now offering services that they claim can help you feel better after you've had a little too much to drink.

Hangover Houston in southwest Houston claims they have the tools necessary to cure a hangover in under an hour.

They even offer to send an Uber to pick clients up from wherever they are and transport them directly to their facility.

Medical professionals administer visitors with a half liter of fluids and vitamins.

The services are available 24/7 and range from anywhere between $199-$250 during regular business hours, and an additional $300 if services are needed overnight.

The FDA has not monitored how effective the results of the treatments are.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonhealthbusinessalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News