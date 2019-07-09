HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local business is now offering services that they claim can help you feel better after you've had a little too much to drink.
Hangover Houston in southwest Houston claims they have the tools necessary to cure a hangover in under an hour.
They even offer to send an Uber to pick clients up from wherever they are and transport them directly to their facility.
Medical professionals administer visitors with a half liter of fluids and vitamins.
The services are available 24/7 and range from anywhere between $199-$250 during regular business hours, and an additional $300 if services are needed overnight.
The FDA has not monitored how effective the results of the treatments are.
HANGOVERS BE GONE: Local business claims to be able to cure your hangover in under an hour
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News