HANGOVERS BE GONE: Local business claims to be able to cure your hangover in under an hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local business is now offering services that they claim can help you feel better after you've had a little too much to drink.in southwest Houston claims they have the tools necessary to cure a hangover in under an hour.They even offer to send an Uber to pick clients up from wherever they are and transport them directly to their facility.Medical professionals administer visitors with a half liter of fluids and vitamins.The services are available 24/7 and range from anywhere between $199-$250 during regular business hours, and an additional $300 if services are needed overnight.The FDA has not monitored how effective the results of the treatments are.