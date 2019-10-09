Business

Houston-based beauty company sold for $845 million

Japanese beauty company Shiseido announced it's buying Drunk Elephant, a Houston-based beauty company that specializes in clean and eco-friendly products, for a whopping $845 million.

Drunk Elephant was founded in the Bayou City 7 years ago and is a popular product line at beauty stores such as Sephora.



In September, Influenster, the leading product reviews platform, whose estimated 6 million members have written more than 38 million reviews, announced the winners of its 2019 "Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best in Beauty."

Drunk Elephant won categories such as Best Indie Eye Cream and Best Indie Face Oil.

Founder Tiffany Masterson wrote about "looking for the right strategic partner" and a potential sale in June, saying she would only sell her company to someone who shares her values.

"This will be a forever thing for me, because I'm not looking to sell my brand and move on," she wrote in an online article posted on the company's website. "I don't know if a sale will happen tomorrow, in a year or in 10 years, but I'm open to it and open to the right partner."

Masterson will stay with Shiseido as the company's chief creative officer and president.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonnew businessbeautybeauty productsbeauty & lifestylesales
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive Spring motel fire sends 5 to hospital
Former coach heading to prison for sex with 16-year-old athlete
Tailgaters save Texans fan whose heart stopped at game
HMNS opens exhibit made only of Legos
Dave Chappelle to perform 2nd surprise gig in Houston tonight
Texas haunted hotel to open its doors for free this month
Officer's lights and sirens not on when bicyclist hit: Chief
Show More
Frantic phone calls made by Deputy Dhaliwal's accused killer
Reward grows to $50K in search for missing 5-year-old girl
'Free Hong Kong' chants get fans kicked out of NBA game
Dad killed in home invasion as family slept in W. Harris Co.
Maine students suspended over alleged rapist note
More TOP STORIES News