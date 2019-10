Houston-based beauty company sold for $845 million

Japanese beauty company Shiseido announced it's buying Drunk Elephant, a Houston-based beauty company that specializes in clean and eco-friendly products, for a whopping $845 million.Drunk Elephant was founded in the Bayou City 7 years ago and is a popular product line at beauty stores such as Sephora.In September, Influenster, the leading product reviews platform, whose estimated 6 million members have written more than 38 million reviews, announced the winners of its 2019 "Reviewers' Choice Awards: Best in Beauty."Drunk Elephant won categories such as Best Indie Eye Cream and Best Indie Face Oil.Founder Tiffany Masterson wrote about "looking for the right strategic partner" and a potential sale in June, saying she would only sell her company to someone who shares her values."This will be a forever thing for me, because I'm not looking to sell my brand and move on," she wrote in an online article posted on the company's website. "I don't know if a sale will happen tomorrow, in a year or in 10 years, but I'm open to it and open to the right partner."Masterson will stay with Shiseido as the company's chief creative officer and president.