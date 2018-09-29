HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In anticipation of the holidays, H-E-B is set to hire nearly 1,000 people for in-store positions across the Houston area.
The openings range from hourly to full-time management positions. Eligible employees receive benefits, employee discounts, paid time off, 401K and Partner Stock Plans, scholarship opportunities and more.
All employees hired through this effort will not only have a job through the holiday season, but indefinitely.
Current openings can be found at careers.heb.com and hires will be finalized by mid-October.
