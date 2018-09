In anticipation of the holidays, H-E-B is set to hire nearly 1,000 people for in-store positions across the Houston area.The openings range from hourly to full-time management positions. Eligible employees receive benefits, employee discounts, paid time off, 401K and Partner Stock Plans, scholarship opportunities and more.All employees hired through this effort will not only have a job through the holiday season, but indefinitely.Current openings can be found at careers.heb.com and hires will be finalized by mid-October.