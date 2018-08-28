SUGAR LAND, Texas --Kroger shoppers, new high technology advancements are coming.
The large retail company has announced it will open a new high-tech location in Sugar Land.
Kroger will open its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 31 at 18861 S. University Blvd.
The new technology known as Kroger Edge will be installed on store shelves, replacing the paper price tags.
According to the EDGE Shelf Technology website, the new installments will digitally display pricing, nutritional information, video ads and coupons to help customers with their shopping.
Edge shelf states customers will be greeted at the entrance with a scan, bag, go kiosk with hand-held scanners customers can use while shopping.
Shoppers will be able to find organic options; locally grown fruits and vegetables; international products; wine and beer; and deli products. The 100,000-square-foot grocery will also feature a pharmacy and a culinary kiosk with ready-to-eat meals. 800-576-4377. www.kroger.com