Here's how to report violators of closure order

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is asking the public for help in reporting restaurants or businesses that may be violating Gov. Greg Abbott's order.In a tweet Sunday, she wrote, "See a restaurant at full capacity? Businesses open that shouldn't be? Help us save lives. If you see violations of Governor Abbott's order, please report them at: http://bit.ly/Covidform1 This comes a day after she announced a new stay-at-home order in Harris County that extends through May 20.