Here's how to report violators of closure order

In a tweet Sunday, she wrote, "See a restaurant at full capacity? Businesses open that shouldn't be? Help us save lives. If you see violations of Governor Abbott's order, please report them at: http://bit.ly/Covidform1"
This comes a day after she announced a new stay-at-home order in Harris County that extends through May 20.
Here's a list of violations and where businesses can be reported.