Health care, restaurants, and retail topped last month's job recruitment in Houston

Looking out for new job opportunities, or just want to stay informed about Houston's emerging labor market? Here's a snapshot of how the latest labor trends are playing out in the local area right now.
Locally, services industries like health care, restaurants, and retail are recruiting large numbers of new employees in the city, among the top five in total jobs posted this month on jobs site Glassdoor. High-tech industries like computer software, hardware, and internet enterprises are currently offering fewer jobs in the area.
However, the ranks differ when considering employee satisfaction. Manufacturing and services industries all fell below the top five, when looking at overall ratings for companies hiring in Houston last month. By this metric, tech is performing better: local employers in internet tech, biotech, and IT received high overall ratings among those currently hiring in the area.
If you're a registered nurse, you're seeing considerable demand for your skills in Houston. Registered nurses represented the category with the most new job listings last month, with sales associates, team members, retail representatives, and managers filling out the top five most job openings by occupation.
Many current industry trends in the city reflect patterns at the national level, while some are more unique to the area. Of the five industries bringing on the most workers in Houston last month, health care, recruiting, and retail were in the top five nationwide; restaurants and utilities industries ranked second and fourth in Houston but sixth and 17th across the U.S., respectively.
However, differences in how employees rate their employers across industries in Houston differ from patterns in other parts of the country. Companies with the highest employee ratings in the U.S. appear in real estate, accounting and law, internet tech, computer software, and recruiting. Companies in only one of those industries--internet and tech--are also rated highest among those recruiting this month in Houston.
Among highly rated companies with new job listings last month, employees gave Houston-based internet companies an average overall rating of 4.01 out of five stars in the city. Local entertainment companies earn an average rating of 3.97 stars, biotech firms an average rating of 3.88 stars, and aerospace and defense companies 3.88 stars.
Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities or stellar employee satisfaction ratings? Companies in the following industries are looking for workers with a variety of skills.
Health care establishments like Memorial Hermann Healthcare, Memorial Hermann Baptist Hospital, and Houston Methodist are hiring large numbers of registered nurses, pharmacy technicians, and patient care technicians. And Internet companies like Varsity Tutors and Mommy Jobs Online are currently looking for tutors, account executives, and UX designers.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Health care, restaurants, and retail topped last month's job recruitment in Houston
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories