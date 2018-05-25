BUSINESS

Hard cider brewed from apples grown in cemetery

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you know where the apples for your apple cider come from? Could they come from an apple tree in a graveyard? (KTRK)

NEW YORK, New York --
A New York man isn't letting the apples from a cemetery in his neighborhood go to waste.

Cider maker Jeremy Hammond is using them to make a nice stiff drink - apple cider.

It's called "Malus Immortals."

According to WCBS-TV, Hammond got the idea from the grave of Samuel Morse.

"I happen to stumble upon a couple of apples on the ground, followed them up to a trail of apples to the top of this hill, where Samuel Morse is buried," says Hammond.

It took a unique partnership with the cemetery to further his passion.

In 2015, management began letting him pick apples from their nearly 150 malus trees on the property.

In the first year, Hammond filled 200 bottles. He's projected to fill more in the years ahead.

"Some people have a green thumb, I have something of a fermenting thumb." said Hammond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessappleu.s. & worldNew York
BUSINESS
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More Business
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News