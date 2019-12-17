Business

H-E-B opens new store in Houston's Third Ward in nearly 30 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, there's a new H-E-B in town!

After years of asking for a newer, bigger grocery store, the Third Ward area finally got what they asked for.

On Tuesday, H-E-B unveiled its new location to ABC13 and a few of its community members.

Houston's newly re-elected Mayor, Sylvester Turner, also attended the unveiling and spoke to the crowd.

The grand opening of the 90,000-square-foot store at North MacGregor and Highway 288 comes months after it broke ground back in February

The community sees the new store as a major development to the neighborhood. It's the first full-service, brand-new grocery store to be built there in nearly three decades.

The store will officially open to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 a.m.

