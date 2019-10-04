Business

H-E-B opening new store in Buffalo Heights

Midway Companies' mixed-use Buffalo Heights development, 3663 Washington Ave., is set to open in October, with the St. Andrie midrise apartments ready for move-ins Oct. 4 and the H-E-B opening Oct. 9.The 96,000 square-foot grocery store is the chain's fifth inside the Loop.

Andrie offers 230 units of luxury apartments located above the grocery store, with rents ranging from $1550 for studios to $4029 for two-bedroom units. www.buffaloheightsdistrict.com

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

RELATED:

H-E-B in Third Ward to be neighborhood's first new grocery in 3 decades

Two-story H-E-B opens in the Heights

H-E-B named America's 4th favorite grocery store
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonbusinessgrocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Restaurants to see more business during Astros' playoff run
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Man struck by lightning while walking his dogs in Spring
"Gas can man" arrested on Gulf Fwy
SPONSORED: New Smithsonian exhibit shows what epidemics could do to Houston
Mom of 4 accused of trying to kill kids by crashing into tree
Chick-fil-A among slowest drive-thrus, study says
Show More
THE 60: Astros take on Tampa Bay Rays today
New Astros mural at Minute Maid Park featuring famous stare
Road closures could delay your route to Astros, Texans games
Watching a tropical low entering the Gulf
Cheetah cub and rescue pup become best friends
More TOP STORIES News