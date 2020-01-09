Business

H-E-B named top grocery store in the country

Texas' favorite grocery store has dethroned Trader Joe's as the top retailer in the country!

For the first time, H-E-B was rated as the number one grocery store after a nationwide study.

According to consumer data science company Dunnhumby, the study surveyed 7,000 U.S. households in order to find out which of the top 60 largest stores have the "strongest combination of financial performance and consumer emotional sentiment."

The overall ranking evaluated the store's performance on seven pillars: price, quality, digital, operations, convenience, discounts/rewards, and speed.

This is a leap from last year's ranking, which named H-E-B as the fourth top grocery store.

Here are the top 13 grocery stores in America

  • 1. H-E-B
  • 2. Trader Joe's
  • 3. Amazon
  • 4. Market Basket
  • 5. Wegmans Food Market
  • 6. Costco
  • 7. Aldi
  • 8. Sam's Club
  • 9. Walmart
  • 10. Publix
  • 11. WinCo Foods
  • 12. Fresh Thyme
  • 13. Sprouts Farmers Markets
  • 14. ShopRite


SEE ALSO:

H-E-B opens new store in Houston's Third Ward first in nearly 30 years

New multi-use H-E-B store opens in Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustontexas newsgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Severe storms possible for Houston late Friday
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
10-year-old Houston boy missing since Wednesday afternoon
RodeoHouston to release concert lineup Thursday
18-wheeler splits in half on East Loop, tons of gravel spilled
ABC13's Morning News
Doctor mysteriously injured before he died in Galveston
Show More
Man shot in checkout line at Walmart in southwest Houston
Judge temporarily blocks state takeover of HISD school board
1 dead, 2 injured in west Houston apartment complex shooting
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
Baby dies after mom's boyfriend crammed her in backpack: Police
More TOP STORIES News