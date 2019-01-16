BUSINESS

Children's store Gymboree prepares to file for bankruptcy again

Popular children's store Gymboree is preparing to file for bankruptcy and close all of its stores nationwide.

It's the second time in two years the company will file for bankruptcy, after filing for bankruptcy in June 2017.

Gymboree currently has about 900 stores remaining across the United States and Canada.

Last month, the company announced it began a "comprehensive review of strategic options."

Gymboree is expected to file for bankruptcy sometime this week.
